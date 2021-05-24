Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

