Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

III stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,527. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

