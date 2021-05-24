Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 74.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.0% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 251.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

