Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,937 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 11.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,322. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.