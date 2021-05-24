Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases $20,300.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,029. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 13.61. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

