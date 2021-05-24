Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$535,075.20.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 90,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,272.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 100,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,367. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

