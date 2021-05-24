Insider Buying: Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Patrick W. Cavanagh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UFAB opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

