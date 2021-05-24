Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director Sells $1,134,000.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.