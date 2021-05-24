Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HROW stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harrow Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

