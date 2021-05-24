Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
HROW stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
