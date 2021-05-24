Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells 28,333 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. 13,126,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

