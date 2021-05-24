Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $98,044.30 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

