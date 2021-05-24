Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $98,044.30 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.33.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
