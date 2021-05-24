Insight 2811 Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

