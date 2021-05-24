Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 43.1% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.27 million and $4,392.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,302,893 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

