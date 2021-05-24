Insula (ISLA) Reaches Market Cap of $644,203.55

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Insula has a total market cap of $644,203.55 and approximately $4,717.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00100694 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001706 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00645545 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,406 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

