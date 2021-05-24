Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,028,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 822,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

