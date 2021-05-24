Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $68.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

