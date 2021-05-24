International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

NYSE:IFF opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

