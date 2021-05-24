IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

IntriCon stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,811. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.