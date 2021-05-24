Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $900.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by Argus from $840.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.53.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $824.99 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $822.36 and its 200-day moving average is $774.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

