Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,048 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market cap of $573.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.