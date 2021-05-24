Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

PDP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.18. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,920. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

