Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

