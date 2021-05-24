Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

