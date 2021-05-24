Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ferro (FOE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferro (NYSE: FOE):

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

5/17/2021 – Ferro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ferro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Ferro Co alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.