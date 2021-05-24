Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

5/17/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/15/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/30/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is subject to stringent rules and regulations. Dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, the firm is poised to benefit from acquisitions and organic projects, which in turn will help it expand domestic renewable operations. Its eight natural gas pipelines are well poised to gain from an increase in natural gas production in the United States. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1GW renewable project from Energy Resources will further expand its clean energy operations. It has financial flexibility to meet its obligations.”

Shares of NEP opened at $68.80 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

