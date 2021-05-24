Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

5/18/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

5/13/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

5/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/27/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/13/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/9/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/3/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. 22,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment Inc alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.