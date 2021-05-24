Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

