Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

