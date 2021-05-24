Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Invitation Homes traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 36563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.