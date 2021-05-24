IQeon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $613,277.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $613,277.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006360 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

