iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.50. CLSA’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

