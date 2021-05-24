Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $36.98 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

