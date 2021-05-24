iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

