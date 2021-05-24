iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.47. 2,514,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

