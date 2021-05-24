iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

