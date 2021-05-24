iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.44. 968,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

