iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

IWB traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.20. 47,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,953. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $238.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

