iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

