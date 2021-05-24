iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 603.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $254,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.19. 11,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

