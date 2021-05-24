iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.