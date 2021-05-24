iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.95. The stock had a trading volume of 154,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.26 and its 200 day moving average is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.