iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.59 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

