Itau BBA Securities Initiates Coverage on Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

VINP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

VINP stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.48 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $3,879,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.