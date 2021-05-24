ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 129.95 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 129.95 ($1.70), with a volume of 3443876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.70 ($1.68).

Specifically, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

