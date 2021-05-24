Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv Acquires 69,778 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,048,275.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 42,855 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,068,653.70.

Shares of PTON opened at $100.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

