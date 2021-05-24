Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,665 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

