Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $614.10 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

