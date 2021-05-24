Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

