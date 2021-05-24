Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $365.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average of $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $250.91 and a 52-week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

