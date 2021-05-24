Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

